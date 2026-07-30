Ouster (OUST) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1360) per share and revenue of $51.4710 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Ouster had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.The company had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ouster to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OUST opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on Ouster and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

View Our Latest Report on Ouster

Insider Activity at Ouster

In other news, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 308,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $12,822,055.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 294,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,193.72. This represents a 51.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $79,665.00. Following the sale, the director owned 124,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,874,953. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 749,354 shares of company stock worth $28,542,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 610.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ouster by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,990 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ouster by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ouster by 1,521.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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