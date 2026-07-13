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Oxford Nanopore Technologies' (ONT) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Oxford Nanopore Technologies logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reaffirmed its "hold" rating on Oxford Nanopore Technologies and maintained a GBX 153 price target, implying about 36% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain generally positive: Royal Bank of Canada kept an outperform rating, while Berenberg and Citigroup also issued bullish views; overall, the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target of GBX 212.60.
  • ONT shares were trading lower on Monday at GBX 112.20, near the middle of their 52-week range, while insider buying has continued, including a recent purchase by Nick Keher of 22,018 shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 153 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company's current price.

ONT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Nanopore Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded down GBX 8.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 112.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,687,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,648. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 95.61 and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick Keher purchased 22,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £24,880.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,133. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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