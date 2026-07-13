Oxford Nanopore Technologies' (ONT) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 153 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company's current price.

ONT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Nanopore Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60.

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Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded down GBX 8.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 112.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,687,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,648. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 95.61 and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick Keher purchased 22,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £24,880.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,133. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

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