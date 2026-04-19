PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.7143.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGS

Insider Activity at PagSeguro Digital

In related news, Director Luis Frias purchased 498,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $4,965,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,673,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,629,105.80. This trade represents a 22.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $11.26 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $991.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. PagSeguro Digital's payout ratio is 10.94%.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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