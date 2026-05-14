Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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