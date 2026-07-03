Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.8462.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $129.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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