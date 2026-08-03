Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

PLTR stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.65. 55,989,478 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,803,852. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. President Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense-automation partnership: Palantir announced a strategic agreement with Mercury Systems NASDAQ: MRCY to automate material planning and factory operations, potentially accelerating production of processing technologies for U.S. military programs. The deal reinforces Palantir’s exposure to government and defense demand. Mercury Partners with Palantir to Enhance Factory Automation and Accelerate Production Timelines

Palantir announced a strategic agreement with Mercury Systems to automate material planning and factory operations, potentially accelerating production of processing technologies for U.S. military programs. The deal reinforces Palantir’s exposure to government and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for another beat: Analysts are looking for approximately $0.35 in quarterly EPS and $1.81 billion in revenue. Prediction-market odds have pointed to a high probability of an earnings beat, while some analysts see substantial upside if Palantir delivers strong commercial growth and raises its outlook. Palantir Gears Up for Q2 Earnings

Analysts are looking for approximately $0.35 in quarterly EPS and $1.81 billion in revenue. Prediction-market odds have pointed to a high probability of an earnings beat, while some analysts see substantial upside if Palantir delivers strong commercial growth and raises its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Technical and institutional support: Reports cite a possible technical support level, a bullish “hammer” pattern and upward earnings-estimate revisions. Oppenheimer and other analysts have also highlighted signs that institutions may be returning to the stock. Palantir Could Find Support

Reports cite a possible technical support level, a bullish “hammer” pattern and upward earnings-estimate revisions. Oppenheimer and other analysts have also highlighted signs that institutions may be returning to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Large earnings-related volatility is likely: Options activity indicates traders expect a significant post-earnings move. Investors will be watching revenue growth, commercial customer additions, margins, remaining deal value and full-year guidance—not merely whether EPS beats estimates. Expected Earnings Move

Options activity indicates traders expect a significant post-earnings move. Investors will be watching revenue growth, commercial customer additions, margins, remaining deal value and full-year guidance—not merely whether EPS beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves little room for disappointment: Palantir’s premium multiple means the market is demanding both a beat and higher guidance. Analysts remain divided over commercial demand, competition from AI companies and whether exceptional growth is already reflected in the shares. Palantir’s Premium Valuation

Palantir’s premium multiple means the market is demanding both a beat and higher guidance. Analysts remain divided over commercial demand, competition from AI companies and whether exceptional growth is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Additional overhangs: Coverage points to scrutiny surrounding a new NHS data-platform contract and intensifying competition. A weaker outlook or cautious comments from CEO Alex Karp could therefore outweigh a headline earnings beat. Palantir Stock and NHS Contract Scrutiny

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here