Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.65.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results: Revenue increased 92.8% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, exceeding the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share also topped expectations, while GAAP net income reached $1.06 billion. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Revenue increased 92.8% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, exceeding the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share also topped expectations, while GAAP net income reached $1.06 billion. Positive Sentiment: Commercial AI demand accelerated: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue grew 115%. Management attributed the momentum to enterprises seeking greater control over their AI models, data and operations—a trend CEO Alex Karp calls “AI sovereignty.” Palantir commercial revenue and AI sovereignty

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue grew 115%. Management attributed the momentum to enterprises seeking greater control over their AI models, data and operations—a trend CEO Alex Karp calls “AI sovereignty.” Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: Palantir now expects roughly $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, compared with about $7.7 billion expected by analysts. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.16 billion-$2.16 billion also exceeds consensus. The company reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

Palantir now expects roughly $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, compared with about $7.7 billion expected by analysts. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.16 billion-$2.16 billion also exceeds consensus. The company reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Defense opportunity expanded: Palantir partnered with Mercury Systems to automate material planning and factory operations supporting U.S. military programs, adding to its government growth narrative. Mercury Systems partnership

Palantir partnered with Mercury Systems to automate material planning and factory operations supporting U.S. military programs, adding to its government growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, warning enterprises not to surrender proprietary data. The comments reinforce Palantir’s differentiated positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Palantir CEO comments on AI labs

CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, warning enterprises not to surrender proprietary data. The comments reinforce Palantir’s differentiated positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Negative Sentiment: Despite the operating momentum, PLTR trades at a price-to-earnings ratio above 140, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or guidance disappoints. Reported insider activity has also been heavily weighted toward sales, which may reinforce valuation concerns.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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