Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective points to a potential upside of 83.05% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.96.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results: Revenue increased 92.8% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, exceeding the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share also topped expectations, while GAAP net income reached $1.06 billion. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Revenue increased 92.8% year over year to approximately $1.94 billion, exceeding the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share also topped expectations, while GAAP net income reached $1.06 billion. Positive Sentiment: Commercial AI demand accelerated: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue grew 115%. Management attributed the momentum to enterprises seeking greater control over their AI models, data and operations—a trend CEO Alex Karp calls “AI sovereignty.” Palantir commercial revenue and AI sovereignty

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue grew 115%. Management attributed the momentum to enterprises seeking greater control over their AI models, data and operations—a trend CEO Alex Karp calls “AI sovereignty.” Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: Palantir now expects roughly $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, compared with about $7.7 billion expected by analysts. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.16 billion-$2.16 billion also exceeds consensus. The company reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

Palantir now expects roughly $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, compared with about $7.7 billion expected by analysts. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.16 billion-$2.16 billion also exceeds consensus. The company reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Defense opportunity expanded: Palantir partnered with Mercury Systems to automate material planning and factory operations supporting U.S. military programs, adding to its government growth narrative. Mercury Systems partnership

Palantir partnered with Mercury Systems to automate material planning and factory operations supporting U.S. military programs, adding to its government growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, warning enterprises not to surrender proprietary data. The comments reinforce Palantir’s differentiated positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Palantir CEO comments on AI labs

CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, warning enterprises not to surrender proprietary data. The comments reinforce Palantir’s differentiated positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Negative Sentiment: Despite the operating momentum, PLTR trades at a price-to-earnings ratio above 140, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or guidance disappoints. Reported insider activity has also been heavily weighted toward sales, which may reinforce valuation concerns.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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