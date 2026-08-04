Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $125.65, but opened at $145.15. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $153.8450, with a volume of 34,597,664 shares.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. Palantir reported $1.94 billion in revenue, up 93% year over year and above the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also topped expectations of approximately $0.34-$0.35, while GAAP net income reached $1.06 billion. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Palantir reported $1.94 billion in revenue, up 93% year over year and above the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also topped expectations of approximately $0.34-$0.35, while GAAP net income reached $1.06 billion. Positive Sentiment: Commercial growth was the key catalyst. U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, helping U.S. revenue increase 115%. The results offered investors evidence that Palantir’s AI platform is converting demand into sizable commercial contracts, rather than relying only on government business. Palantir stock jumps as U.S. commercial business booms

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, helping U.S. revenue increase 115%. The results offered investors evidence that Palantir’s AI platform is converting demand into sizable commercial contracts, rather than relying only on government business. Positive Sentiment: Palantir raised its outlook. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance increased to approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion, compared with roughly $7.7 billion expected by analysts. The company expects third-quarter revenue of about $2.16 billion, also above consensus. Palantir lifts guidance

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance increased to approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion, compared with roughly $7.7 billion expected by analysts. The company expects third-quarter revenue of about $2.16 billion, also above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation strengthened. Palantir posted a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. CEO Alex Karp also highlighted strong growth achieved with a relatively small sales force, supporting the scalability argument. Alex Karp discusses Palantir’s sales team

Palantir posted a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. CEO Alex Karp also highlighted strong growth achieved with a relatively small sales force, supporting the scalability argument. Positive Sentiment: A defense-industry partnership expands Palantir’s opportunity. Palantir and Mercury Systems agreed to automate material planning and factory operations for U.S. military programs, potentially accelerating defense production and supply-chain modernization. Mercury Systems partners with Palantir

Palantir and Mercury Systems agreed to automate material planning and factory operations for U.S. military programs, potentially accelerating defense production and supply-chain modernization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed despite target increases. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $230 target, while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $156 but retained a neutral rating. Wall Street analysts update Palantir stock price

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $230 target, while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $156 but retained a neutral rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant risk. With a P/E ratio above 140, the stock requires continued exceptional growth to justify its premium. Reported insider activity has also been heavily weighted toward selling, which may concern valuation-focused investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 24.5%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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