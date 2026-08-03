Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 2.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2.1% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $126.97 and last traded at $125.65. Approximately 61,056,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 45,899,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense-automation partnership: Palantir announced a strategic agreement with Mercury Systems NASDAQ: MRCY to automate material planning and factory operations, potentially accelerating production of processing technologies for U.S. military programs. The deal reinforces Palantir’s exposure to government and defense demand. Mercury Partners with Palantir to Enhance Factory Automation and Accelerate Production Timelines

Palantir announced a strategic agreement with Mercury Systems to automate material planning and factory operations, potentially accelerating production of processing technologies for U.S. military programs. The deal reinforces Palantir’s exposure to government and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for another beat: Analysts are looking for approximately $0.35 in quarterly EPS and $1.81 billion in revenue. Prediction-market odds have pointed to a high probability of an earnings beat, while some analysts see substantial upside if Palantir delivers strong commercial growth and raises its outlook. Palantir Gears Up for Q2 Earnings

Analysts are looking for approximately $0.35 in quarterly EPS and $1.81 billion in revenue. Prediction-market odds have pointed to a high probability of an earnings beat, while some analysts see substantial upside if Palantir delivers strong commercial growth and raises its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Technical and institutional support: Reports cite a possible technical support level, a bullish “hammer” pattern and upward earnings-estimate revisions. Oppenheimer and other analysts have also highlighted signs that institutions may be returning to the stock. Palantir Could Find Support

Reports cite a possible technical support level, a bullish “hammer” pattern and upward earnings-estimate revisions. Oppenheimer and other analysts have also highlighted signs that institutions may be returning to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Large earnings-related volatility is likely: Options activity indicates traders expect a significant post-earnings move. Investors will be watching revenue growth, commercial customer additions, margins, remaining deal value and full-year guidance—not merely whether EPS beats estimates. Expected Earnings Move

Options activity indicates traders expect a significant post-earnings move. Investors will be watching revenue growth, commercial customer additions, margins, remaining deal value and full-year guidance—not merely whether EPS beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves little room for disappointment: Palantir’s premium multiple means the market is demanding both a beat and higher guidance. Analysts remain divided over commercial demand, competition from AI companies and whether exceptional growth is already reflected in the shares. Palantir’s Premium Valuation

Palantir’s premium multiple means the market is demanding both a beat and higher guidance. Analysts remain divided over commercial demand, competition from AI companies and whether exceptional growth is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Additional overhangs: Coverage points to scrutiny surrounding a new NHS data-platform contract and intensifying competition. A weaker outlook or cautious comments from CEO Alex Karp could therefore outweigh a headline earnings beat. Palantir Stock and NHS Contract Scrutiny

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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