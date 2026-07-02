Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson now has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $132.88 and last traded at $129.30. Approximately 60,006,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 47,682,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, citing stronger appeal as an enterprise AI orchestration platform. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, citing stronger appeal as an enterprise AI orchestration platform. Positive Sentiment: The new Nvidia partnership for sovereign AI is boosting confidence that Palantir can win more government and enterprise contracts in secure AI. Article Title

The new Nvidia partnership for sovereign AI is boosting confidence that Palantir can win more government and enterprise contracts in secure AI. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted accelerating growth, improving profitability, and a surging Rule of 40 score, suggesting Palantir’s execution is strengthening. Article Title

Analysts highlighted accelerating growth, improving profitability, and a surging Rule of 40 score, suggesting Palantir’s execution is strengthening. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Palantir as a high-growth but still expensive stock, keeping valuation debate front and center. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here