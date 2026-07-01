Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 7.8% Higher - What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.25 and last traded at $125.73. 57,340,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 47,583,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. President Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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