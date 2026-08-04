Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 29.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 29.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $164.52 and last traded at $162.66. 172,382,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 46,890,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.65.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results: Palantir reported $1.94 billion in revenue, up approximately 93% year over year and above the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also exceeded expectations of roughly $0.34-$0.35 and rose from $0.16 a year earlier. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Palantir reported $1.94 billion in revenue, up approximately 93% year over year and above the $1.81 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.41 also exceeded expectations of roughly $0.34-$0.35 and rose from $0.16 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Commercial AI demand accelerated: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while total U.S. revenue grew 115%. Management attributed the momentum to demand for “AI sovereignty”—giving businesses greater control over their data, models and operations. Government revenue also increased about 90%. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while total U.S. revenue grew 115%. Management attributed the momentum to demand for “AI sovereignty”—giving businesses greater control over their data, models and operations. Government revenue also increased about 90%. Positive Sentiment: Guidance and analyst sentiment improved: Palantir raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $8.15-$8.16 billion, above the roughly $7.7 billion consensus, and projected third-quarter revenue near $2.16 billion. Analysts including Deutsche Bank, Northland and Piper Sandler raised targets, with Piper maintaining an overweight rating and a $230 target. Palantir reports Q2 results and raises guidance

Palantir raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $8.15-$8.16 billion, above the roughly $7.7 billion consensus, and projected third-quarter revenue near $2.16 billion. Analysts including Deutsche Bank, Northland and Piper Sandler raised targets, with Piper maintaining an overweight rating and a $230 target. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir’s AI-sovereignty positioning and a new Mercury Systems partnership could expand its role in defense manufacturing and supply-chain automation, although the financial impact of the agreement is not yet quantified. Mercury Systems partners with Palantir

Palantir’s AI-sovereignty positioning and a new Mercury Systems partnership could expand its role in defense manufacturing and supply-chain automation, although the financial impact of the agreement is not yet quantified. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Investors are concerned that the stock’s valuation already discounts extraordinary growth, increasing the risk of volatility if bookings, margins or guidance moderate.

Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Investors are concerned that the stock’s valuation already discounts extraordinary growth, increasing the risk of volatility if bookings, margins or guidance moderate. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward sales, including transactions by co-founders Peter Thiel, Alex Karp and Stephen Cohen. These sales may reflect planned diversification, but they can still weigh on sentiment at elevated prices.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,279,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,244,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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