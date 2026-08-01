Parabilis Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLS) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Parabilis Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

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Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore started coverage on Parabilis Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Parabilis Medicines to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parabilis Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Parabilis Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Parabilis Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parabilis Medicines

Parabilis Medicines Price Performance

PBLS stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Parabilis Medicines has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parabilis Medicines

In related news, Director Alan Sebulsky acquired 9,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $240,131.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $794,700. This trade represents a 43.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Guy Levy acquired 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,027,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,540,000. This trade represents a 94.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,528.

Parabilis Medicines, Inc is a healthcare company in the Biotechnology industry.

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