Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on POU. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on POU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paramount Resources news, insider Tyson Riddell sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,402.88. The trade was a 25.70% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$274,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,915 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,627.55. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,148 shares of company stock worth $308,401 and have sold 44,800 shares worth $1,388,875. Insiders own 45.36% of the company's stock.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.4%

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$19.37 and a one year high of C$33.44. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.24.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of C$276.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Paramount Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

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