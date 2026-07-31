Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 8,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the typical volume of 2,791 call options.

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More Patterson-UTI Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Patterson-UTI Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades provided a catalyst. JPMorgan upgraded PTEN from “underweight” to “neutral” and set a $12 price target, implying approximately 15.8% upside from the cited price. Zacks Research separately raised its rating from “hold” to “strong buy.” Finviz Zacks

JPMorgan upgraded PTEN from “underweight” to “neutral” and set a $12 price target, implying approximately 15.8% upside from the cited price. Zacks Research separately raised its rating from “hold” to “strong buy.” Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests bullish positioning. Traders acquired 8,770 PTEN call options, 214% above the typical daily volume of 2,791 contracts. This may indicate expectations for further gains, although options activity can also increase short-term volatility.

Traders acquired 8,770 PTEN call options, 214% above the typical daily volume of 2,791 contracts. This may indicate expectations for further gains, although options activity can also increase short-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue beat expectations and the loss narrowed year over year. Patterson-UTI reported $1.23 billion in revenue, above the $1.15 billion analyst consensus, while the reported loss improved from $0.13 per share a year earlier to $0.05. Management’s earnings call also highlighted pricing power, supporting the view that operating conditions may be improving. Patterson-UTI Energy Fiscal Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises Q2 Call Shows Pricing Power

Patterson-UTI reported $1.23 billion in revenue, above the $1.15 billion analyst consensus, while the reported loss improved from $0.13 per share a year earlier to $0.05. Management’s earnings call also highlighted pricing power, supporting the view that operating conditions may be improving. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained its quarterly dividend. PTEN declared a $0.10-per-share dividend, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1, providing an annualized payout of approximately $0.40 per share.

PTEN declared a $0.10-per-share dividend, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1, providing an annualized payout of approximately $0.40 per share. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern. The $0.05-per-share GAAP loss was about $0.01 worse than analysts expected, and the company continues to report negative net margin and return on equity. Second-Quarter Earnings Results

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cesar Jaime sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $952,007.98. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Forrest C. Robinson sold 13,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $164,176.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 56,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,672.42. The trade was a 19.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,145 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,506. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,797 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,628,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,365. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTEN

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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