Paul Darren Grasby Sells 24,376 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3%

AMD stock traded down $10.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.29. 38,893,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,859,809. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $253.97 and its 200-day moving average is $234.82. The company has a market cap of $730.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the first quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $248.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on AMD to $515 from $415 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing continued demand from agentic AI server infrastructure . Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on AMD to from $415 and reiterated an rating, citing continued demand from . Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight AMD’s post-earnings momentum , with strong Q1 results, record data center revenue, and optimism that CPUs will play a larger role in the next phase of AI buildouts. Article Title

Multiple articles highlight AMD’s , with strong Q1 results, record data center revenue, and optimism that CPUs will play a larger role in the next phase of AI buildouts. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s new and expanded AI-related partnerships, including the Rackspace collaboration and reported MI450 customer deals with major AI players, reinforce the market’s view that AMD is gaining share in AI infrastructure . Article Title

AMD’s new and expanded AI-related partnerships, including the Rackspace collaboration and reported MI450 customer deals with major AI players, reinforce the market’s view that AMD is gaining share in . Neutral Sentiment: Several notes suggest AMD has become a very crowded trade , with commentary pointing to overextended technicals and a possible pullback after an exceptional rally. Article Title

Several notes suggest AMD has become a , with commentary pointing to overextended technicals and a possible pullback after an exceptional rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip-sector weakness is weighing on AMD as investors trim exposure to semiconductor names after a strong multi-week surge. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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