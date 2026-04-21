PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirty-two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.6081.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.35%.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here