Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

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Several research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paysafe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Paysafe from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.66. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paysafe news, insider Richard Swales sold 18,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $129,492.63. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,879.17. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Directional Asset Management bought a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe's platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

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