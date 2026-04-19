Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSFE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.81.

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Paysafe Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PSFE opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paysafe news, insider Richard Swales sold 18,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $129,492.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,879.17. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,500 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,940 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe's platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

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