Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Director Bruce Mina Sells 10,000 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Mina sold 10,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 268,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,350. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Paysign Trading Down 2.2%

PAYS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 270,218 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $500.95 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Paysign by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,876 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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