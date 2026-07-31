Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Director Sells $70,900.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Mina sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,765. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Paysign Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 270,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,860. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 778,183 shares of the company's stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 155,606 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paysign during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysign by 40.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,058,210 shares of the company's stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 595,650 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,457,941 shares of the company's stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 187,767 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysign in the first quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysign presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on Paysign

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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