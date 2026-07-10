Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

PTHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Pelthos Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pelthos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pelthos Therapeutics news, Director Todd C. Davis acquired 35,948 shares of Pelthos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,701.88. This trade represents a 90.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,638 shares of company stock valued at $43,107. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pelthos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTHS. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its position in Pelthos Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 12,919 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 19,281 shares of the company's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pelthos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

PTHS stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pelthos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pelthos Therapeutics will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

Pelthos Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

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