Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $62.71, but opened at $67.85. Penguin Solutions shares last traded at $74.8710, with a volume of 2,618,470 shares traded.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 4.07%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

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Penguin Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Penguin Solutions posted a strong fiscal Q3 with a double beat on earnings and revenue, reporting $0.84 EPS versus $0.63 expected and $478.7 million in sales versus $407.5 million estimated. The company also said results were driven by very strong AI-related demand. Article Title

Penguin Solutions posted a strong fiscal Q3 with a double beat on earnings and revenue, reporting $0.84 EPS versus $0.63 expected and $478.7 million in sales versus $407.5 million estimated. The company also said results were driven by very strong AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year guidance after the record quarter, including signaling roughly 30% FY2027 net sales and EPS growth and lifting FY2026 EPS guidance to about $2.60, reinforcing optimism around future growth. Article Title

Management raised full-year guidance after the record quarter, including signaling roughly 30% FY2027 net sales and EPS growth and lifting FY2026 EPS guidance to about $2.60, reinforcing optimism around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages turned more bullish after the report: Citizens JMP raised its target to $85 and Needham lifted its target to $80, both with bullish ratings, while Rosenblatt also increased its target to $75. Article Title

Several brokerages turned more bullish after the report: Citizens JMP raised its target to $85 and Needham lifted its target to $80, both with bullish ratings, while Rosenblatt also increased its target to $75. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and transcript/presentation releases from the earnings call largely reiterate the same message: record quarterly performance, raised outlook, and continued AI-driven demand. Article Title

Multiple articles and transcript/presentation releases from the earnings call largely reiterate the same message: record quarterly performance, raised outlook, and continued AI-driven demand. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary focused on valuation after the post-earnings jump, questioning whether PENG has become too expensive after the strong move and improved guidance. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENG

Insider Transactions at Penguin Solutions

In other news, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 124,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,033.30. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $282,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,821.30. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,120 shares of company stock worth $3,486,734. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Penguin Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,482 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,605,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,211,612 shares of the company's stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 849,178 shares during the last quarter.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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