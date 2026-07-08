Penguin Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PENG)

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 5,322 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Penguin Solutions

In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $581,345.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,507.16. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 124,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,795,033.30. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,120 shares of company stock worth $3,486,734 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $18,290,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 992,168 shares of the company's stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 980.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,567 shares of the company's stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Stock Up 15.3%

NASDAQ:PENG traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. 4,265,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 2.83. Penguin Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Penguin Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Penguin Solutions posted a strong fiscal Q3 with a double beat on earnings and revenue, reporting $0.84 EPS versus $0.63 expected and $478.7 million in sales versus $407.5 million estimated. The company also said results were driven by very strong AI-related demand. Article Title

Penguin Solutions posted a strong fiscal Q3 with a double beat on earnings and revenue, reporting $0.84 EPS versus $0.63 expected and $478.7 million in sales versus $407.5 million estimated. The company also said results were driven by very strong AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year guidance after the record quarter, including signaling roughly 30% FY2027 net sales and EPS growth and lifting FY2026 EPS guidance to about $2.60, reinforcing optimism around future growth. Article Title

Management raised full-year guidance after the record quarter, including signaling roughly 30% FY2027 net sales and EPS growth and lifting FY2026 EPS guidance to about $2.60, reinforcing optimism around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages turned more bullish after the report: Citizens JMP raised its target to $85 and Needham lifted its target to $80, both with bullish ratings, while Rosenblatt also increased its target to $75. Article Title

Several brokerages turned more bullish after the report: Citizens JMP raised its target to $85 and Needham lifted its target to $80, both with bullish ratings, while Rosenblatt also increased its target to $75. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and transcript/presentation releases from the earnings call largely reiterate the same message: record quarterly performance, raised outlook, and continued AI-driven demand. Article Title

Multiple articles and transcript/presentation releases from the earnings call largely reiterate the same message: record quarterly performance, raised outlook, and continued AI-driven demand. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary focused on valuation after the post-earnings jump, questioning whether PENG has become too expensive after the strong move and improved guidance. Article Title

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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