PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $72.79 and last traded at $76.3190, with a volume of 136495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.93%. PennyMac Financial Services's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

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PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. PennyMac Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

PennyMac Financial Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PennyMac Financial Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained an “overweight” rating on PFSI and lowered its price target from $100 to $95. The revised target still implies approximately 25% upside from the recently quoted share price, signaling that the firm views the selloff as excessive. Benzinga analyst price target report

Wells Fargo maintained an rating on PFSI and lowered its price target from $100 to $95. The revised target still implies approximately 25% upside from the recently quoted share price, signaling that the firm views the selloff as excessive. Positive Sentiment: PennyMac declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share , payable August 27 to shareholders of record on August 17. The annualized payout is approximately $1.20 per share and represents a yield of about 1.4%, offering ongoing shareholder income.

PennyMac declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 27 to shareholders of record on August 17. The annualized payout is approximately $1.20 per share and represents a yield of about 1.4%, offering ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 11.8% year over year to $566 million, indicating continued business growth. However, profitability and the outlook are more important to investors given the earnings shortfall. PennyMac second-quarter 2026 results

Second-quarter revenue increased 11.8% year over year to $566 million, indicating continued business growth. However, profitability and the outlook are more important to investors given the earnings shortfall. Negative Sentiment: PFSI reported second-quarter earnings of $1.39 per share , missing the $2.08–$2.11 analyst consensus by roughly $0.70. Earnings also fell from $2.54 per share in the comparable period, making the results the primary catalyst for investor concern despite the revenue growth. Zacks PennyMac earnings report

PFSI reported second-quarter earnings of , missing the $2.08–$2.11 analyst consensus by roughly $0.70. Earnings also fell from $2.54 per share in the comparable period, making the results the primary catalyst for investor concern despite the revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations and allegations that PennyMac may have provided materially misleading information related to refinancing issues. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline, litigation and reputational risk to the stock. Rosen Law Firm investigation announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens set a $78.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $255,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 210,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,429,687.50. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,545.96. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,470. Insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company's stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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