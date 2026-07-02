PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential upside of 2.01% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.70.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $132.96 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average is $151.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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