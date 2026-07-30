Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 101,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,974. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company's stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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