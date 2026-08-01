Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 394,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 805,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,061,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 vitiligo data: Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Reuters LITFULO vitiligo trial article

Pfizer reported that oral LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in two late-stage trials for nonsegmental vitiligo. The results support planned regulatory filings and could create a new growth opportunity for the company. Positive Sentiment: Updated COVID vaccine approved in Europe: The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. EU approval article

The European Commission authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted vaccine for the 2026–2027 season across the European Union. The approval enables production and advance supply, although seasonal COVID demand remains difficult to forecast. Positive Sentiment: Value appeal and estimates: Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Pfizer valuation article

Investor commentary highlights Pfizer’s roughly 6.8% dividend yield and inexpensive earnings valuation, while Erste Group reportedly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate. These factors may attract income and value-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings focus: Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Pfizer Q2 earnings preview

Analysts are watching Pfizer’s second-quarter revenue, adjusted earnings, product sales and full-year outlook. The available reports are previews rather than an announcement of actual quarterly results, so earnings remain a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Growth concerns remain: Pfizer’s valuation reflects investor skepticism about post-pandemic revenue, a comparatively modest growth profile and execution risks surrounding its pipeline. Its obesity-drug candidate is promising but still late-stage and faces powerful competition from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, limiting any immediate earnings benefit. Pfizer earnings preview and valuation article

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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