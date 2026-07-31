Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

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Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 384,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,195. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $95.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies's revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Piper Sandler Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Piper Sandler Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Piper Sandler reported adjusted EPS of $1.04, beating the $0.88 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $491 million topped expectations of $445 million. Revenue increased about 25% year over year. Piper Sandler Companies earnings report

Piper Sandler reported adjusted EPS of $1.04, beating the $0.88 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $491 million topped expectations of $445 million. Revenue increased about 25% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Investment-banking momentum was strong: Advisory revenue reached a record $274 million, municipal-financing revenue was $50 million, and the pre-tax margin improved to 20.3% from 12.3% a year earlier. First-half net revenue rose 29% to $970 million.

Advisory revenue reached a record $274 million, municipal-financing revenue was $50 million, and the pre-tax margin improved to 20.3% from 12.3% a year earlier. First-half net revenue rose 29% to $970 million. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continued: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. Piper Sandler also returned $215 million through dividends and share repurchases during the first half. Piper Sandler Companies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. Piper Sandler also returned $215 million through dividends and share repurchases during the first half. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious: Piper Sandler received a consensus “Hold” recommendation, suggesting the earnings beat has not yet prompted broad expectations for further upside. Piper Sandler receives Hold recommendation

Piper Sandler received a consensus “Hold” recommendation, suggesting the earnings beat has not yet prompted broad expectations for further upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reported insider activity showed eight sales and no purchases over the past six months, including significant sales by executives.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies NYSE: PIPR is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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