Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.1667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Playtika from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Playtika from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,123 shares of the company's stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Playtika by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,972,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 679,564 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 920,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,708,556 shares of the company's stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 595,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company's stock.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.09. Playtika has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.68 million. Playtika had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 67.46%. Playtika's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Ltd. NASDAQ: PLTK is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika's platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company's diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

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