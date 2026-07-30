Playtika (PLTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $713.12 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 67.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $744.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company's stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Ltd. NASDAQ: PLTK is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika's platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company's diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

Further Reading

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