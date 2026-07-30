Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Pliant Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Pliant Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 97,891 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Kotler Kevin purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLRX

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PLRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Pliant applies a precision medicine approach to target integrin-mediated signaling pathways implicated in the development and progression of fibrosis across organ systems.

The company's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit both αvβ1 and αvβ6 integrins in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Further Reading

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