Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.1111.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Seaport Research Partners raised Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get Polaris alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on PII

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Polaris by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Polaris Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. Polaris has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Polaris's payout ratio is -33.25%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Polaris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Polaris wasn't on the list.

While Polaris currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here