Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

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Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $193.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $196.67 and its 200 day moving average is $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $172.68 and a fifty-two week high of $336.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $280.00 to $227.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $185.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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