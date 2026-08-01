Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.9250.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTLO. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Portillo's in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $5.25 target price on Portillo's in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Portillo's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo's from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo's from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Portillo's Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $4.57 on Friday. Portillo's has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $346.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Portillo's had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo's will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Portillo's

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 70,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $300,306.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 486,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,856.20. The trade was a 16.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo's by 83,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Portillo's by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Portillo's during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Portillo's in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Portillo's by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company's stock.

About Portillo's

Portillo’s, Inc operates a fast‐casual restaurant chain best known for its Chicago‐style menu, featuring Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago‐style hot dogs, char‐grilled burgers, salads, crinkle‐cut fries and hand‐spun milkshakes. In addition to its signature sandwiches and dogs, the company offers a selection of desserts—including its famous chocolate cake and frozen custard—as well as catering services designed to bring its Midwestern flavors to corporate and social events.

The company was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who opened the first Portillo’s in Villa Park, Illinois.

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