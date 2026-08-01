Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 66.7% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 17,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 726 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7%

PBH stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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