Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $25.79. Primo Brands shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 548,390 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Primo Brands alerts: Sign Up

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Primo Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Primo Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Primo Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Primo Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRMB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Primo Brands by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Brands by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Primo Brands by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,153 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Primo Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands NYSE: PRMB is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Primo Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primo Brands wasn't on the list.

While Primo Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here