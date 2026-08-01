PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.4545.

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A number of brokerages have commented on PRCT. Leerink Partners cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 3.4%

PRCT opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

More PROCEPT BioRobotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Investors who purchased PROCEPT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026, have until September 22, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending class action. The notices are procedural and do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing. Deadline Alert: Procept BioRobotics Corporation Shareholders

Investors who purchased PROCEPT shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2026, have until September 22, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending class action. The notices are procedural and do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: The core allegations involve repeated underperformance in unit and handpiece sales, late-quarter bulk discounts, excess customer inventory, and sales being pulled forward. Plaintiffs allege these practices may have inflated recurring-revenue metrics and that the risks were not adequately disclosed. PROCEPT Faces Securities Class Action Amid Sales Pull-In Concerns

The core allegations involve repeated underperformance in unit and handpiece sales, late-quarter bulk discounts, excess customer inventory, and sales being pulled forward. Plaintiffs allege these practices may have inflated recurring-revenue metrics and that the risks were not adequately disclosed. Negative Sentiment: The unusually high volume of nearly identical law-firm announcements increases the visibility of the litigation and could weigh on the stock through potential legal costs, reputational damage, and uncertainty regarding the sustainability of demand and future revenue growth. PROCEPT Securities Fraud Class Action and Inventory Issues

The unusually high volume of nearly identical law-firm announcements increases the visibility of the litigation and could weigh on the stock through potential legal costs, reputational damage, and uncertainty regarding the sustainability of demand and future revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: UBS reportedly lowered its rating on PRCT to “Neutral,” adding to the cautious backdrop surrounding the company and its sales outlook. PROCEPT Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,692.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,380,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 58.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,419,784 shares of the company's stock worth $122,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,928 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,408 shares of the company's stock worth $102,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 129.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,545 shares of the company's stock worth $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 532,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 448,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company's stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

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