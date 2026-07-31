Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.5238.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. PG Q4 Earnings Beat on Productivity, Sales Miss Estimates

Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Procter & Gamble

Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Citigroup Price Target Update

Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed Chairman

P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. P&G Forecasts Muted 2027

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was conservative: EPS of $6.89–$7.11 versus a $7.07 consensus midpoint expectation, and revenue of $85.1–$86.8 billion versus an $89.5 billion consensus. Management cited tighter consumer spending, promotions, smaller pack sizes, inflation, tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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