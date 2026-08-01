PROG (NYSE:PRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRG

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.78. PROG has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. PROG had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. PROG has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PROG by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PROG by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Further Reading

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