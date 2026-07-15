Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $226.58, but opened at $208.02. Progressive shares last traded at $208.5020, with a volume of 735,021 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Progressive reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $5.67 versus the $4.72 consensus and revenue of $23.61 billion versus $21.25 billion expected, which supports the bullish case for the stock. MarketBeat Progressive earnings report

Progressive reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $5.67 versus the $4.72 consensus and revenue of $23.61 billion versus $21.25 billion expected, which supports the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Net premiums written rose 5% for the quarter, and policies in force increased 7% year over year, signaling continued business growth and healthy demand for Progressive’s insurance products. Progressive June 2026 results

Net premiums written rose 5% for the quarter, and policies in force increased 7% year over year, signaling continued business growth and healthy demand for Progressive’s insurance products. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed its neutral view on PGR and set a $250 price target, which suggests the shares may still have upside but also reflects caution around valuation after a strong run. Benzinga coverage of JPMorgan rating

JPMorgan reaffirmed its neutral view on PGR and set a $250 price target, which suggests the shares may still have upside but also reflects caution around valuation after a strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets were pricing in a sizable post-earnings move, indicating investors expected volatility heading into the report. Benzinga options outlook

Options markets were pricing in a sizable post-earnings move, indicating investors expected volatility heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be reacting to softer profitability trends in the monthly update, including a 31% drop in June net income and a worse combined ratio, which can raise concerns about underwriting margins. Quiver Quantitative Progressive June 2026 results

Investors may be reacting to softer profitability trends in the monthly update, including a 31% drop in June net income and a worse combined ratio, which can raise concerns about underwriting margins. Negative Sentiment: Prior insider selling and the earlier downgrade from Overweight to Neutral have likely added to sentiment pressure, especially after a strong recent stock run. Quiver Quantitative why PGR stock is down today

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Progressive from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Progressive from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $247.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.74.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 7.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.13 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $236,907.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,152.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Progressive by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

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