Go Pro
→ Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Promising Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now - July 14th

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven Entertainment stocks to watch now based on recent high dollar trading volume, including Walt Disney, Verizon, Warner Bros. Discovery, SEA, Autodesk, Take-Two Interactive, and Flutter Entertainment.
  • Disney stands out as a major media and entertainment name, operating across Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences, with a broad portfolio of film, TV, streaming, and theme park businesses.
  • The list also spans gaming, streaming, and sports betting exposure, showing that the entertainment sector covers more than just media companies and includes interactive entertainment and digital gaming platforms.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery, SEA, Autodesk, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Flutter Entertainment are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that make money from leisure and media activities, such as movie studios, streaming services, theme parks, gaming companies, concert promoters, and sports or live-event businesses. For stock market investors, these stocks are often valued based on consumer demand, content popularity, subscription growth, advertising revenue, and the company’s ability to attract and retain audiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Walt Disney Right Now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar reset no one told you about
The dollar reset no one told you about
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines