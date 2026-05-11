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Promising Financial Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, and JPMorgan Chase were identified as the top Financial stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • Coinbase provides crypto-economy infrastructure, serving both consumers and institutions with financial tools and a marketplace for trading crypto assets.
  • Robinhood offers a broad investing platform covering stocks, ETFs, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies, while JPMorgan remains a diversified banking and financial services giant with operations spanning consumer banking, investment banking, and asset management.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global.

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms, asset managers, and other lenders or financial institutions. Stock market investors buy them to gain exposure to businesses that profit from activities like lending, investing, underwriting, and managing money. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Coinbase Global Right Now?

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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