Promising Financial Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms, asset managers, and other lenders or financial institutions. Stock market investors buy them to gain exposure to businesses that profit from activities like lending, investing, underwriting, and managing money. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

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Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

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