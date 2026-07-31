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Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - July 31st

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Conagra Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven grocery-related stocks are highlighted for investor attention: Conagra Brands, Casey’s General Stores, Albertsons Companies, CAVA Group, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Maplebear (Instacart), and Brixmor Property Group.
  • These companies were selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among grocery stocks. The sector is often viewed as defensive because demand for food, household essentials, and other necessities can remain relatively steady during economic downturns.
  • The group spans packaged foods, convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants, membership warehouses, online grocery delivery, and grocery-anchored retail real estate, offering investors exposure to multiple parts of the grocery ecosystem.
  • Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands, Casey's General Stores, Albertsons Companies, CAVA Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, Maplebear, and Brixmor Property Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in selling food, beverages, household essentials, and other everyday consumer products, such as supermarket chains and grocery retailers. Investors often view them as relatively defensive investments because demand for basic necessities tends to remain steady even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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