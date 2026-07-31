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Promising Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today - July 31st

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Equinix logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven real estate stocks are highlighted for July 31: Equinix, Blackstone, Welltower, SBA Communications, Prologis, American Tower, and Apollo Global Management. They ranked among the sector’s highest-dollar-volume stocks in recent trading.
  • The companies provide varied real estate exposure, including data centers, alternative asset management, senior housing and health care infrastructure, wireless communications towers, logistics properties, and private-market real estate investments.
  • Data-center and communications infrastructure are prominent themes among the stocks to watch, with Equinix, SBA Communications, and American Tower benefiting from demand for digital infrastructure, while Prologis offers exposure to global logistics real estate.
  • Interested in Equinix? Here are five stocks we like better.

Equinix, Blackstone, Welltower, SBA Communications, Prologis, American Tower, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in owning, developing, managing, financing, or leasing real estate. They include real estate investment trusts (REITs), which often distribute rental income as dividends, and provide investors with exposure to property-market performance without directly buying real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Equinix (EQIX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Equinix Right Now?

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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