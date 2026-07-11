Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

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Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRSU opened at $53.87 on Thursday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $3,838,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $4,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

Further Reading

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