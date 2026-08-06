PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.6154.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Research downgraded PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

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PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $87.04 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH's payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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