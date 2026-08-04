PVH's (PVH) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underweight" rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the textile maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVH. Evercore set a $79.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered PVH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Get PVH alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,629 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,165 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 391.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,250 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PVH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PVH wasn't on the list.

While PVH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here