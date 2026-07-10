Q1 EPS Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services Cut by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

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AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company's stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company's stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,917 shares in the company, valued at $556,681.19. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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